Vietnam to allow screening of 18+ movies from 2017

Vietnam objects to China’s air route to Hoang Sa (Paracels)

Vietnam resolutely protests China’s launch of the air route to the airport in...

Cambodian premier strengthens ties with Ho Chi Minh City
Cambodian PM vows consolidated ties on Vietnam visit
How China invaded Vietnam’s Paracels 70 years ago
Cambodian premier to visit Vietnam next week
US destroyer arrives at Cam Ranh port for connections with Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City badly needs more public garbage bins

The lack of garbage bins has been named a cause of widespread littering in Ho...

Vietnam sentences 12 drug traffickers to death, life imprisonment
Saigon, Hanoi traffic in chaos as people rush home for New Year celebrations
A year in photos: 2016 through Tuoi Tre lens
Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News -- December 31
Vietnam, Cambodia open friendship medical center in border commune

Ho Chi Minh City provides financial assistance for startups

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have promised to provide VND2 billion (US$87,743)...

Hanoi bus rapid transit off to slow start
Vietnam carriers decry sluggish plans to expand Tan Son Nhat airport
Vietnamese firms lack understanding of ASEAN Economic Community commitments: survey
Thailand, Vietnam's rice dull amid year-end holidays
Vietnam's 2016 credit growth quickens to 18 pct yr/yr: govt

Shipping containers transformed into booths at Saigon entertainment space

Rubik Zoo should be a must-visit on New Year’s Day

Earning a living as costumed candy sellers on Saigon pedestrian street
Sparkling Saigon ready for New Year celebrations (photos)
Snapshot of flower sellers in flooded Hoi An sparks debate
Vietnam wins 2nd straight silver prize at Japan Int’l Manga Awards

Phu Quoc green tourism campaign nears upbeat end

Stall owners at a night market in Phu Quoc have begun talking with their...

In Vietnam, women excel in male-dominated arena of long-distance bus driving
Coral transplants in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc
Mario's trip to his Vietnamese homeland
Mekong Delta village full of migrants from central Vietnamese provinces
Aboard Vietnam’s homebuilt missile-armed fast attack craft

Britain cracks down on illegal nail-salon workers in fight against modern slavery

British immigration officers have raided nearly 300 nail salons and arrested 97...

Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' Princess Leia, dies at 60
Berlin market attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy: security source
Australia arrests seven people suspected of plotting Christmas Day bombing
Mexico fireworks market blast kills at least 27, hurts scores
Trump wins U.S. Electoral College vote; a few electors break ranks

US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications

The competition is open to applicants who meet the program’s minimum criteria,...

Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City
Japanese teacher gives free language lessons to Hoi An children
Vietnamese professor builds NASA-backed rainfall observation app
Prof Ngo Bao Chau uses Fields Medal money to found Vietnamese math magazine
Vietnam’s Graduates from Australia Club celebrates 25th anniversary

Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth

Vietnamese swimming superstar Nguyen Thi Anh Vien has arrived in the central...

Vietnam’s top badminton player ties knot with Rio 2016 teammate
Vietnam claims haul of gold medals at SE Asia table tennis championship
Vietnam wins SE Asia table tennis tourney
Hanoi stadium offers football fans VIP services
Vietnam football star retires over deep wound from AFF Suzuki Cup defeat

Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam

Hundreds of young people and students in the southern province of Binh Duong on...

Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park
Tuoi Tre-backed Sunflower Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City (photos)
Consular Club organizes charity bazaar to raise funds for underprivileged

New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?

Whew... well now that 2016 is finally behind us... is 2017 going to be awesome?...

Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!
The slow wind-down in Vietnam
Pedestrian streets should be lined with art, cultural performances: Singaporean expat
Expat suggests methods to combat public littering in Vietnam
It’s not cold...pfft!

