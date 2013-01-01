Dutch vet seeks to save near-extinct elephants in Vietnam

Editor's pick

POLITICS

RSS
Vietnam to focus on science, tech in prep of 4.0 Revolution: PM to Davos

Vietnam cannot continue to rely on exhausting natural resources and its cheap...

What did China do to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracels) on Jan 19, 1974?
Vietnamese premier to speak at 2017 WEF meeting
Japan PM pledges $1bn in fresh ODA to Vietnam
Japan pledges boats to Vietnam as China dispute simmers
Vietnam Party chief seeks Chinese investment for sustainable development

SOCIETY

RSS
Overcrowded Tan Son Nhat airport warns passengers of pickpockets

Vietnam’s busiest airport has warned its passengers of growing numbers of...

National flag flutters proudly in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratlys)
The sorrow of Hon Soc (Hon Dat – Kien Giang)
Abnormal rains to persist in Ho Chi Minh City: meteorologist
Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – January 26
Man high on drugs causes street chaos with stolen cab in Saigon

BUSINESS

RSS
Military-run Vietnamese telco recalls missions to far-flung African markets

Viettel has sent its engineers to work in far-flung locations whose names...

Vietnam cooperative raises quails to sell eggs to Japan
Vietnam’s 2016 economy remains buoyant despite slower growth: OBG
Thousand-dollar bronze roosters become Tet gifts for wealthy Vietnamese
Samsung Elec says battery caused Note 7 fires, may delay new phone launch
Japan's PM says will keep seeking Trump's understanding on TPP

LIFESTYLE

RSS
Vietnam artist promotes jackfruit-wood houses to the world

Bui Cong Khanh’s jackfruit-wood structure modeled after Hue imperial...

Meet Vietnam’s rising male talent
Vietnam's mural fishing village in photos
Light festival to illuminate Hoi An in ten days
South African artist captures magic of Vietnam in time-lapse video
‘Ngo canoe’ racing at Ok Om Bok festival

Interactive corner

FEATURES

RSS
Dutch vet seeks to save near-extinct elephants in Vietnam

Dr. Willem Schaftenarr, now in his 60s, remains a best friend to the ailing,...

Japanese cold tea ceremony in a Vietnamese whiz’s eyes
Ornamental Vietnamese poultry keepers keen to preserve indigenous breed
Vietnamese scientist devotes life to bio-agriculture
Meet the foreigners who love singing in Vietnamese
Vietnamese Mekong Delta’s mass exodus

INTERNATIONAL

RSS
Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on...

'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare
Trump, now president, pledges to put 'America First' in nationalist speech
Three dead, 20 injured after driver plows car into pedestrians in Australian city Melbourne
Washington braces for massive protests as Trump becomes U.S. president

EDUCATION

RSS
Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12

From 2018, Taiwanese students from third grade will be offered Vietnamese as a...

Vietnamese creator of ‘Flappy Bird’ to fund student projects
US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications
Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City
Japanese teacher gives free language lessons to Hoi An children
Vietnamese professor builds NASA-backed rainfall observation app

SPORTS

RSS
Vietnam coaches turn to selling kumquats as Tet nears

After training sessions at Hai Phong sports center, the coaches take to the...

Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
Newly-retired midfielder wins record fourth Vietnam Golden Ball
Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth
Vietnam’s top badminton player ties knot with Rio 2016 teammate
Vietnam claims haul of gold medals at SE Asia table tennis championship

CHARITY

RSS
South Africa Honorary Consul makes Tet cakes for poor people in Saigon

Honorary Consul Do Thi Kim Lien joined local students to make a thousand of banh...

Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam
Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park
Tuoi Tre-backed Sunflower Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City (photos)

CITY DIARY

RSS
Save Vietnam’s Internet sharks

You can blame a lot on those Internet sharks – it’s not just undersea...

Tet in Vietnam: Do you know the way to the airport?
New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?
Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!
The slow wind-down in Vietnam
Pedestrian streets should be lined with art, cultural performances: Singaporean expat

Hot Video

More from our Video section