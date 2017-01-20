Saigon, Hanoi traffic leaves commuters helpless, one week before Tet

POLITICS

Vietnam to focus on science, tech in prep of 4.0 Revolution: PM to Davos

Vietnam cannot continue to rely on exhausting natural resources and its cheap...

What did China do to Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracels) on Jan 19, 1974?
Vietnamese premier to speak at 2017 WEF meeting
Japan PM pledges $1bn in fresh ODA to Vietnam
Japan pledges boats to Vietnam as China dispute simmers
Vietnam Party chief seeks Chinese investment for sustainable development

SOCIETY

Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – January 22

Good morning from Vietnam!

Hanoi traffic police propose ‘one person, one car’ policy
Saigon, Hanoi traffic leaves commuters helpless, one week before Tet
Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News- January 21
Literally toothless man treated by doctors in Ho Chi Minh City
Tan Son Nhat arrival hall jammed as locals gather to see Viet kieu home

BUSINESS

Vietjet opens Hanoi - Singapore route from $20

The Hanoi-Singapore flight will be operated daily with 2 hours 55 minutes per...

Vietnam to seek gov’t feedback on $880mn Tan Son Nhat expansion plan
Trump trade strategy starts with quitting Asia pact: White House
Vietnam to allow casinos in 3-year project
Saigon express services stuck as demand for pre-Tet shipments spikes
Vietnam a smart place to do business: US Ambassador

LIFESTYLE

Vietnam province denies rumors of cable car through Son Doong Cave

Any report about the cable car service is groundless, Quang Binh tourism...

Vietnam man fined for suggestive YouTube parody channel
Company to provide free Wi-Fi at Tet flower markets across Vietnam
Paramount Channel airs in Vietnam
Multimillion-dollar exhibition center to open near Ha Long Bay
Italian cruise ship brings 2,000 visitors to Phu Quoc

FEATURES

Vietnamese Mekong Delta’s mass exodus

The elderly are amongst those leaving their hometowns for the ‘promised...

Homeless elders toil through nights for a living in Hanoi
Phu Quoc green tourism campaign nears upbeat end
In Vietnam, women excel in male-dominated arena of long-distance bus driving
Coral transplants in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc
Mario's trip to his Vietnamese homeland

INTERNATIONAL

'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many

One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters...

Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare
Trump, now president, pledges to put 'America First' in nationalist speech
Three dead, 20 injured after driver plows car into pedestrians in Australian city Melbourne
Washington braces for massive protests as Trump becomes U.S. president
Understanding Trump’s Asia-Pacific foreign policy

EDUCATION

Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12

From 2018, Taiwanese students from third grade will be offered Vietnamese as a...

Vietnamese creator of ‘Flappy Bird’ to fund student projects
US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications
Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City
Japanese teacher gives free language lessons to Hoi An children
Vietnamese professor builds NASA-backed rainfall observation app

SPORTS

Vietnam coaches turn to selling kumquats as Tet nears

After training sessions at Hai Phong sports center, the coaches take to the...

Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
Newly-retired midfielder wins record fourth Vietnam Golden Ball
Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth
Vietnam’s top badminton player ties knot with Rio 2016 teammate
Vietnam claims haul of gold medals at SE Asia table tennis championship

CHARITY

South Africa Honorary Consul makes Tet cakes for poor people in Saigon

Honorary Consul Do Thi Kim Lien joined local students to make a thousand of banh...

Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam
Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park
Tuoi Tre-backed Sunflower Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City (photos)

CITY DIARY

New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?

Whew... well now that 2016 is finally behind us... is 2017 going to be awesome?...

Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!
The slow wind-down in Vietnam
Pedestrian streets should be lined with art, cultural performances: Singaporean expat
Expat suggests methods to combat public littering in Vietnam
It’s not cold...pfft!

