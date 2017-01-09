Year-end parties turn nightmare for Ho Chi Minh City residents

POLITICS

Vietnam Party chief seeks Chinese investment for sustainable development

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has called...

Vietnam PM receives John Kerry in Hanoi, hails bilateral ties
Vietnam, China to cement friendship, bilateral cooperation
Hanoi seeks further support for Vietnamese community in Cambodia
Vietnam Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong visits China to deepen ties this month
A tribute to Vietnam’s ‘Buddha’s army’ that fought and died for Cambodians

SOCIETY

Ho Chi Minh City to fix ‘confusing’ downtown decorations

The Lunar New Year decorations on a number of streets in downtown Ho Chi Minh...

Ho Chi Minh City cracks down on pre-Tet congestion at major airport
Year-end parties turn nightmare for Ho Chi Minh City residents
Alleged Vietnamese sex workers nabbed by Indonesian gov’t
Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – January 16
Vietnam, Japan cuisines help facilitate tourism: seminar

BUSINESS

Vietnam world’s second-largest sport shoe exporter

The country is also the world’s second-largest footwear exporter by volume

Vietnam issues country's first-ever traditional fish sauce standard
$10bn ExxonMobil-developed gas project initiated off central Vietnam
Vietnam’s Viettel gets license to operate in Myanmar
Vietnam proposes hiking environmental protection tax on gasoline
Cambodian airline’s Boeing abandoned for decade in Hanoi to be auctioned

LIFESTYLE

Paramount Channel airs in Vietnam

Paramount Channel, a television channel which broadcasts films by American...

Multimillion-dollar exhibition center to open near Ha Long Bay
Italian cruise ship brings 2,000 visitors to Phu Quoc
Actors Johnny Depp, Amber Heard finalize bitter divorce
Phu My Hung celebrates Year of Rooster with flower festival
Son Tung becomes first Vietnamese singer to reach 1mn YouTube subscribers

FEATURES

Vietnamese Mekong Delta’s mass exodus

The elderly are amongst those leaving their hometowns for the ‘promised...

Homeless elders toil through nights for a living in Hanoi
Phu Quoc green tourism campaign nears upbeat end
In Vietnam, women excel in male-dominated arena of long-distance bus driving
Coral transplants in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc
Mario's trip to his Vietnamese homeland

INTERNATIONAL

At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

Major powers will send a message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday...

U.S. House votes to begin repealing Obamacare
Kerry says he's confident Trump administration will stick to peaceful policies in Asia
Trump nominee says China should be denied access to East Vietnam Sea islands
In final address, Obama touts values and prods Trump
With some nostalgia, Obama to give farewell address to America

EDUCATION

Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12

From 2018, Taiwanese students from third grade will be offered Vietnamese as a...

Vietnamese creator of ‘Flappy Bird’ to fund student projects
US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications
Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City
Japanese teacher gives free language lessons to Hoi An children
Vietnamese professor builds NASA-backed rainfall observation app

SPORTS

Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo won FIFA's player of the year award for the fourth time on...

Newly-retired midfielder wins record fourth Vietnam Golden Ball
Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth
Vietnam’s top badminton player ties knot with Rio 2016 teammate
Vietnam claims haul of gold medals at SE Asia table tennis championship
Vietnam wins SE Asia table tennis tourney

CHARITY

Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam

Hundreds of young people and students in the southern province of Binh Duong on...

Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park
Tuoi Tre-backed Sunflower Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City (photos)
Consular Club organizes charity bazaar to raise funds for underprivileged

CITY DIARY

New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?

Whew... well now that 2016 is finally behind us... is 2017 going to be awesome?...

Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!
The slow wind-down in Vietnam
Pedestrian streets should be lined with art, cultural performances: Singaporean expat
Expat suggests methods to combat public littering in Vietnam
It’s not cold...pfft!