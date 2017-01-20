- Vietnam to focus on science, tech in prep of 4.0 Revolution: PM to Davos
Vietnam cannot continue to rely on exhausting natural resources and its cheap...
- Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – January 22
Good morning from Vietnam!
- Vietjet opens Hanoi - Singapore route from $20
The Hanoi-Singapore flight will be operated daily with 2 hours 55 minutes per...
- Vietnam province denies rumors of cable car through Son Doong Cave
Any report about the cable car service is groundless, Quang Binh tourism...
- Vietnamese Mekong Delta’s mass exodus
The elderly are amongst those leaving their hometowns for the ‘promised...
- 'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many
One of the biggest cheers President Donald Trump received from supporters...
- Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12
From 2018, Taiwanese students from third grade will be offered Vietnamese as a...
- Vietnam coaches turn to selling kumquats as Tet nears
After training sessions at Hai Phong sports center, the coaches take to the...
- South Africa Honorary Consul makes Tet cakes for poor people in Saigon
Honorary Consul Do Thi Kim Lien joined local students to make a thousand of banh...
- New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?
Whew... well now that 2016 is finally behind us... is 2017 going to be awesome?...