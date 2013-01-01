- Vietnam to focus on science, tech in prep of 4.0 Revolution: PM to Davos
Vietnam cannot continue to rely on exhausting natural resources and its cheap...
- Overcrowded Tan Son Nhat airport warns passengers of pickpockets
Vietnam’s busiest airport has warned its passengers of growing numbers of...
- Military-run Vietnamese telco recalls missions to far-flung African markets
Viettel has sent its engineers to work in far-flung locations whose names...
- Vietnam artist promotes jackfruit-wood houses to the world
Bui Cong Khanh’s jackfruit-wood structure modeled after Hue imperial...
- Dutch vet seeks to save near-extinct elephants in Vietnam
Dr. Willem Schaftenarr, now in his 60s, remains a best friend to the ailing,...
- Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on...
- Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12
From 2018, Taiwanese students from third grade will be offered Vietnamese as a...
- Vietnam coaches turn to selling kumquats as Tet nears
After training sessions at Hai Phong sports center, the coaches take to the...
- South Africa Honorary Consul makes Tet cakes for poor people in Saigon
Honorary Consul Do Thi Kim Lien joined local students to make a thousand of banh...
- Save Vietnam’s Internet sharks
You can blame a lot on those Internet sharks – it’s not just undersea...