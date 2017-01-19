Visitors from 40 countries can now apply for e-visas for Vietnam

Editor's pick

POLITICS

RSS
Vietnam soldiers skip, sorta, Tet to keep eye on Cambodia border

A Tet away from home is an unusual experience for most Vietnamese

At the 135th Torpedo Squadron of the Vietnamese Navy
Remembering Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh in foreign countries
Fidel Castro’s final meeting with a Vietnamese leader
Four Vietnam environment officials punished over Formosa scandal
Vietnam to focus on science, tech in prep of 4.0 Revolution: PM to Davos

SOCIETY

RSS
Wanted Vietnamese-Australian nabbed for scamming over $265,000

A Vietnamese-Australian on the lam for the past 15 years has been apprehended in...

Drunk Vietnamese truck driver leaves three family members dead, one in critical condition
Visitors from 40 countries can now apply for e-visas for Vietnam
Heavy downpour wallops Ho Chi Minh City amid dry season
Breakfast @ Tuoi Tre News – February 3
No fatal traffic accident recorded in Ho Chi Minh City during Tet: police

BUSINESS

RSS
Selling houses to foreigners proves a challenge for Vietnam’s realty developers

Sensitive national defense zones are off-limits to foreign owners and an...

Vietnam's stock closes at 9-yr high; Singapore down
India market robust on African demand; Vietnam prices could fall
Vietnam banks offer promotions as gold market tenses for God of Wealth Day
Big C closes one of chain’s first Vietnam stores for upgrade
SE Asia stocks largely up after Fed stands pat; Vietnam hits 9-yr high

LIFESTYLE

RSS
In northern Vietnam, worshipping places fill with misbehaving pilgrims

Not all Vietnamese pilgrims know how to behave properly in places of worship

Controversial pig slaughter ceremony shies away from public eye in northern Vietnam
In Vietnam, people jostle in milling crowds to get ‘king seal’ for luck
Locals rush to take flowers home as Saigon floral show closes
Pilgrims cram Huong Pagoda in Hanoi ahead of famous Buddhist festival
Tourists flock to Vietnam's Mekong Delta forests

Interactive corner

FEATURES

RSS
‘Rambling’ tours a new draw in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta

The idyllic, lesser-known scenery in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long also...

American guys make ‘crazy’ Vietnamese fruit-flavored craft beer
Flashing back to when the bicycle ruled Saigon
Overseas home cooks wow worldwide followers with daily Vietnamese dishes
Septuagenarian conquers Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave
With the brigade commanding Vietnam’s most advanced warships

INTERNATIONAL

RSS
Expect the worst in early days of Trump presidency

The early days of the Trump presidency sets the stage for the greatest clash of...

Challenges to Trump's immigration orders spread to more U.S. states
Heineken says deals an option as it eyes growth in Vietnam
Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
'It's made in Vietnam!' At inauguration, origin of red Trump hats shocks many
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare

EDUCATION

RSS
Buds on the rock (photos)

While education is compared to ‘human cultivation,' children in the northern...

Harvard-trained Vietnamese professor teaches kindergarten math in home country
Taiwan to teach Vietnamese as foreign language for grades 3-12
Vietnamese creator of ‘Flappy Bird’ to fund student projects
US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications
Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City

SPORTS

RSS
Vietnamese marathon coach still up and running at 78

A 78-year-old Vietnamese marathon coach remains in top shape thanks to his...

Pham Van Tiec: the doctor who wrote Vietnam’s first football guidebook
Vietnam coaches turn to selling kumquats as Tet nears
Ronaldo wins FIFA's player of the year award
Newly-retired midfielder wins record fourth Vietnam Golden Ball
Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth

CHARITY

RSS
A heart for you

The free heart surgery for needy children, run by the University Medical Center...

South Africa Honorary Consul makes Tet cakes for poor people in Saigon
Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam
Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park

CITY DIARY

RSS
Hopes and dreams in this Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Looking to 2017, the Year of the Rooster, can be scary – will it...

Lunar New Year’s Eve in Vietnam: Shake it off!
Save Vietnam’s Internet sharks
Tet in Vietnam: Do you know the way to the airport?
New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?
Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!

Hot Video

More from our Video section