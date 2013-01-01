Vietnam ministry to inspect 12 major real estate firms

Editor's pick

POLITICS

RSS
Vietnam Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong visits China to deepen ties this month

Beijing is an important comprehensive strategic partner, Hanoi says

A tribute to Vietnam’s ‘Buddha’s army’ that fought and died for Cambodians
Vietnam’s deputy premier emphasizes diversified foreign relations in interview
US Ambassador to Vietnam Osius to continue term despite Trump’s order
Vietnam objects to China’s air route to Hoang Sa (Paracels)
Cambodian premier strengthens ties with Ho Chi Minh City

SOCIETY

RSS
Ho Chi Minh City residents seek pre-Tet beauty treatment

People in Ho Chi Minh City have been making regular appointments at local...

Vietnam makes blood donation mandatory in controversial draft law
Airport nightmare starts before Tet for Vietnamese flyers
Vietnam ready to perform lung transplant by 2018
Hai Phong administration urges removal of Pikachu-like dragon decoration
Tropical depression to hit East Vietnam Sea this week

BUSINESS

RSS
Vietnam ministry to inspect 12 major real estate firms

The list includes Vingroup, Sun Group, Phu My Hung, and Bitexco

Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City plan on flower exchange centers
Vietnamese farmers prepare to sell rooster-shaped trees for Tet
Vietnam eyes cashless market with card payment scheme
Vietnam Railways suffers drop in revenue
Vietnamese airlines approved for 1,270 additional domestic flights during Tet

LIFESTYLE

RSS
'La La Land' leads all comers at Golden Globes

"La La Land" danced off with four early Golden Globes on Sunday in a ceremony...

Ho Chi Minh City lands among 10 most vegan-friendly cities in Asia
Final nail in the coffin for ‘spooky’ Central Vietnam waterpark
Vietnam province addresses World Heritage Committee concerns over Son Doong cable car
Ho Chi Minh City to establish ‘smart museums,’ with assistance from Cambodia
Three Vietnamese news outlets fined over pro-child molester stories

Interactive corner

FEATURES

RSS
Homeless elders toil through nights for a living in Hanoi

Many elderly people have been living without a home on the streets of Hanoi,...

Phu Quoc green tourism campaign nears upbeat end
In Vietnam, women excel in male-dominated arena of long-distance bus driving
Coral transplants in Vietnam’s Phu Quoc
Mario's trip to his Vietnamese homeland
Mekong Delta village full of migrants from central Vietnamese provinces

INTERNATIONAL

RSS
Trump acknowledges Russia role in U.S. election hacking: aide

President-elect Donald Trump accepts the U.S. intelligence community's...

Investigators search for motive in Florida airport shooting
Women's rights face a daunting new year worldwide, campaigners warn
Blast in Baghdad's Sadr City kills at least 16
Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says
Britain cracks down on illegal nail-salon workers in fight against modern slavery

EDUCATION

RSS
Vietnamese creator of ‘Flappy Bird’ to fund student projects

Flappy Bird creator Nguyen Ha Dong has promised funds of up to VND200 million...

US embassy calls for Fulbright Vietnamese Student Program applications
Consulate General of India celebrates cooperation program in Ho Chi Minh City
Japanese teacher gives free language lessons to Hoi An children
Vietnamese professor builds NASA-backed rainfall observation app
Prof Ngo Bao Chau uses Fields Medal money to found Vietnamese math magazine

SPORTS

RSS
Newly-retired midfielder wins record fourth Vietnam Golden Ball

Pham Thanh Luong has claimed more awards in his career than any other Vietnamese...

Vietnam’s top swimmer kick-starts swimming campaign for youth
Vietnam’s top badminton player ties knot with Rio 2016 teammate
Vietnam claims haul of gold medals at SE Asia table tennis championship
Vietnam wins SE Asia table tennis tourney
Hanoi stadium offers football fans VIP services

CHARITY

RSS
Hundreds run for clean toilets in southern Vietnam

Hundreds of young people and students in the southern province of Binh Duong on...

Tuoi Tre holds fundraising charity concert for young cancer patients
In Vietnam, people with rare blood type join donor club
Over 7,000 physically challenged people join grand buffet at Saigon amusement park
Tuoi Tre-backed Sunflower Festival kicks off in Ho Chi Minh City (photos)
Consular Club organizes charity bazaar to raise funds for underprivileged

CITY DIARY

RSS
New Year in Vietnam: What’s next in 2017?

Whew... well now that 2016 is finally behind us... is 2017 going to be awesome?...

Christmas present in Vietnam: Oh baby!
The slow wind-down in Vietnam
Pedestrian streets should be lined with art, cultural performances: Singaporean expat
Expat suggests methods to combat public littering in Vietnam
It’s not cold...pfft!